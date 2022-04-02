Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.44

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 57599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

