Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

EQX opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 209.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

