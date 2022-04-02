Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

SUNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE SUNL opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.