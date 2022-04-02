Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after buying an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

