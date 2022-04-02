Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $534.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

