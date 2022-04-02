Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $267.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

