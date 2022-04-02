Essex LLC Buys 160 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.