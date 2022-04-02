Essex LLC Buys 70 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $226.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

