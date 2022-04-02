Essex LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.35. 222,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,943. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

