Essex LLC Raises Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Essex LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. 587,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,761. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.