Essex LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 2,014,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

