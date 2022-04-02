EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Stock Price Down 32.1%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 32.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.
EV Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YECO)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EV Biologics (YECO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.