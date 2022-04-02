EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Stock Price Down 32.1%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 32.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

EV Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YECO)

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

