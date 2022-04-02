Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

