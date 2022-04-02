Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

