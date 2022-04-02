Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $53,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $21,283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1,713.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 1,225,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 1,216,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

