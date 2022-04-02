Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

RE stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.10. The company had a trading volume of 258,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.03. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

