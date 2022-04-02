Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

