Exane Derivatives Buys 420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

