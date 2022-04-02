Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

