Exane Derivatives Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Construction Partners were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $553,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $2,367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

