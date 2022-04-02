Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.73, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

