Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 53,527 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,963,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Root by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Root by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROOT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.27.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

