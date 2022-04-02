Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

