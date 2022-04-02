Exane Derivatives Sells 1,120 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663,126 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,916,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,308 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,126 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $80.56.

