Exane Derivatives Sells 459 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in First Solar were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.