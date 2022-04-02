Exane Derivatives Trims Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 52,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE EBS opened at $43.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.