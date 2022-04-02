Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of XCUR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 9,061,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,140,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exicure by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Exicure by 1,592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 886,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Exicure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exicure by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

