eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $20.35 on Friday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,433 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,417. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $14,397,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in eXp World by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

