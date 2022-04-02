Expensify, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expensify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Expensify stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.