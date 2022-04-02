EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ EYPT remained flat at $$12.15 on Thursday. 191,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.