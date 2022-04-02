EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 233,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $349.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in EZCORP by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after buying an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 563,320 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

