Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,062,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,646,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 395,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.