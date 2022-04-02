Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 2,474,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,549. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

