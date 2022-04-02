FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in FibroGen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

