Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

FDUS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $500.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.73.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

