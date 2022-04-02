Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 320,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.