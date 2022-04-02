Financial Contrast: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get iSun alerts:

iSun has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Resonant -1,651.52% -187.27% -125.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Resonant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Resonant 0 5 0 0 2.00

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 392.61%. Resonant has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Resonant.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and Resonant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.28 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -13.10 Resonant $2.18 million 138.08 -$35.97 million ($0.57) -7.86

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iSun beats Resonant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.