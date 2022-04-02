Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.