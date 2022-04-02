First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of FA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 568,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,088. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

