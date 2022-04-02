First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of FAF traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 1,614,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,851. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

