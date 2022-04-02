First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 191,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,301. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

