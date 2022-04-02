First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 191,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,301. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
