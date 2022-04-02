First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. 14,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.35.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

