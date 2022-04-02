First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $36.38 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.