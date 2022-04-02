First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,560,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

