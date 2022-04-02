First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock traded up C$1.14 on Friday, reaching C$44.42. 1,293,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,420. The company has a market cap of C$30.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$44.48.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$226,922,094. Insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.