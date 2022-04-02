Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $22.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

FSR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,273,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

