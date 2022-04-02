FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.29

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.29 and traded as low as $10.51. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 28,832 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

