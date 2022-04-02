Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.86.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 245,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.