Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$2.77. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 170,230 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

