Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Acquires $20,512.00 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $20,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forian by 177.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forian by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Forian in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Forian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

